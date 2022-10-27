Community Players' managing artistic director leaving role

Community Players’ longtime managing artistic director is departing the organization in early 2023, the theater’s Board of Directors has announced.

Jamie Ulmer, who has been with the organization since 1997, accepted an executive director role with Theatre Lawrence in Lawrence, Kan.

“I will be forever grateful to the friendships and opportunities this organization and community has provided me the last 25 years,” Ulmer said. “It is certainly a bittersweet time, but I’m looking forward to this next phase of my career.”

Ulmer graduated college from Doane University and worked in Lamar, Colo. for the area newspaper. He then came to Beatrice in 1997 where he took two jobs, one at the Daily Sun and the other at Community Players.

Since starting his role, the regular season has grown from three shows to six mainstage shows and three youth shows. There are currently three full-time and one part-time staff member in addition to other paid contract employees, and annual attendance at events is over 8,000.

Ulmer oversees day-to-day operations at the theater and is responsible for the overall artistic vision and guidance of programming for the theater. He has directed over 100 productions at the theater and has appeared on-stage in numerous productions as well.

The board of directors has formed a search committee and is beginning the process of conducting a search to fill the position.

“It is certainly with sadness that Community Players announces this departure,” said Mason Gustafson, president of the board of directors. “After 25 years, Jamie has become the enduring face of our organization and has led us to the success we have today. We wish him the same success in this new and exciting opportunity and congratulate Theatre Lawrence on finding a candidate as deserving as Jamie."

Ulmer will remain with Community Players through February, the last show he will direct for the theatre is the upcoming “A Christmas Story: The Musical.”

Community Players, an award-winning theater located in downtown Beatrice, produces a variety of entertainment and educational programs featuring the talents of performers from throughout Southeast Nebraska. For more information call (402) 228-1801 or visit www.beatricecommunityplayers.com.