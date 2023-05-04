The Never Ending Story will be on stage this weekend at Community Players.

The Acting Up youth program will have performances on Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the public.

Managing Artistic Director Tyler Rinne said the play is an adaptation of the classic children’s book and movie from the 1980s.

“It has a lot of adventure,” he said. “It has a fantastical plot with a lot of humor and heart. There are really fun characters with creative costumes and puppets.”

Kiptyn Behrends plays Bastain.

“My character is a kid that can’t really stand up for himself and is bullied,” he said. “The only way of coping with that is books. The Never Ending Story becomes his saving grace.”

Behrends is a seventh grader at Beatrice Middle School and has been involved at the theatre for six or more years. He’s been involved in ten or more shows.

Carter Craven is an eighth grader at Diller-Odell. He plays Atreyu.

“He’s not a great buffalo hunter and he goes on a great quest,” he said. “It’s a great opportunity for him.”

Behrends said the play is funny. He sees Bastain and Atreyu as two different people, but the same.

Craven said they both have lost a parent and are both lonely.

Rinne added that both characters are outcast in their perspective groups but both find themselves called to this adventure where they can be someone special.

Acting Up is a youth after-school program.

“It brings kids together at the theatre,” Behrends said. “Tyler loves it because he gets to have fun with kids. I love coming here after school.”

Craven said he’s made a lot of friends at the theatre because of his involvement with Acting Up.

“You make friends and it makes you more confident,” he said. “It’s a great activity if you’re not into sports.”

About 30 youth are involved in the production which Rinne said was typical for an Acting Up show.

“The Stars of Summer program registration is open now online and at the box office,” he said. “This summer we’re doing Space Princess Wars.”

Rehearsals begin in June for students, 8-16 years of age, for up to 60 youth.

Rinne noted most of the teaching is done through the rehearsal process.

“They learn a lot of different types of skills and knowledge they can take with them,” he said.

The upcoming season was just announced at Community Players.

“We’re doing a lot of really great shows coming up this year.”

Season tickets are available at this time, as well as tickets for The Never Ending Story. Adults are $16 and with children’s tickets price at $9. Performances are Friday and Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. For more information call the Box Office at 402-228-1801 or go to www. beatricecommunityplayers.com.