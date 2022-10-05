County Board discusses watershed projects

The Lower Big Blue Natural Resources District is planning several dam maintenance projects throughout the area.

Members of the Gage County Board of Supervisors heard an update regarding the planned projects, and approved a resolution to amend specific planning and zoning regulations related to the projects.

“This is updating our existing regulations, which that particular area has never been changed since the regulations were put into place,” said Planning and Zoning Administrator Lisa Wiegand. “It brings it up to standard with the current floodplain…We’re always looking at hazard areas and so as Lidar technology comes into use and studies are being done and complete, Lower Big Blue NRD has cooperated with JEO and they have worked the Big Indian area. That’s where our first set of maps have come into that they have provided us.”

Jake Miriovsky, Project manager with JEO Consulting Group, discussed the project with the board during its regular meeting Wednesday morning.

He said there are 25 dams north of town that going to be worked on, with projects ranging from removal of sediment to new dams in two instances.

A component of the project is to identify how close structures can safely be built to the watershed.

“We identified an opportunity to protect some areas from potential flooding of basically life and property,” Miriovsky said. “It’s the areas downstream of dams on the watershed. A lot of people don’t recognize the risk associated with dams. They’re designed well, but there is a small possibility that if they filled up to the top and were to breach, they would basically wash out a stretch of ground downstream of the dam.

“What we’re doing is identifying areas via mapping and overlaying with FEMA maps to make sure protected from development of residences or things costly if a dam were breached. That’s what the regulations are addressing.”

Miriovsky added that the projects are being entirely funded by the Natural Resources Conservation Service.