Courthouse Lighting Ceremony kicks off holiday season

Santa stood at the top of the Gage County Courthouse steps, waving with one hand and preparing to pull a lever with the other. He pulled once and then again until the courthouse flickered to light, marking the beginning of the holiday season in Beatrice.

The 34th annual Courthouse lighting ceremony started at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21.

County Board Chairman Erich Tiemann led the event with a speech, discussing the meaning of the gathering and thanking those who helped plan it.

"We have another beautiful night for it,” Tiemann said. “I'm glad to see so many faces. The last few years, even though we've had a lot of turmoil and other things going on, we've still seen a lot of turnout here."

The lighting ceremony is one of the Christmas celebrations put together by the Holiday Lighting Committee. After Tiemann spoke, the Homestead Harmonizers crooned carols until 6 p.m. Scott Spilker leads the barbershop group, which is composed of about 35 singing members.

“The guys like doing it,” Spilker said. “We get to do some community singing. I like that part of it. Now I have grandkids who come to it, and it’s become an annual thing. It’s a majestic old building.”

Spilker said the event allows the Harmonizers to warm up for their upcoming concert, which will take place in the Hevelone Center next Sunday.

After the concert of carols, Santa stepped onto the steps joined by Patty Kaufman, who was given the first ever “Santa’s Helper” award by the Holiday Lighting Committee. Tiemann said the committee gave her the award to recognize her dedication to the community and honor the light show her late husband, Paul, put on every Christmas.

Santa pulled the lever, and after some minor technical difficulties, the Christmas lights glowed against the Romanesque facades of the courthouse. Parents and kids could wait in line for a picture with Santa afterwards. The Christ Episcopal Church also held a drive-thru soup supper from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Gage County Sheriff Millard Gustafson said the event likely drew more than 100 people. Tiemann added that some of them came from out of town.

“We’ve got people from Filley, we’ve got Blue Springs, Wymore, Cortland, Adams and people from Odell,” Tiemann said. “For some reason, this draws a nice crowd.”

Tiemann, who grew up in Beatrice, said he’s attended many lighting ceremonies. He said the now three decade old event is important for bringing the community together around tradition.

"I remember when I’d gone off to college and was coming, the lights were on at Christmas time. And I thought, ‘How neat is that?’” he said. “I never fully appreciated it as a kid. Events like this are great for the community. They’re fun for all of us. We can participate with family, friends, kids, and we know year after year, this is something we can look forward to as a community."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0