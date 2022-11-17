Courthouse lighting ceremony planned for Sunday

The Annual Courthouse Lighting ceremony will be held Sunday with activities beginning around 5:25 p.m.

The lighting event has been a tradition since 1987.

Stephanie Perkins, Committee Co-chairman, said it was J.T. Thornburg that had the vision for this project.

“We started honoring people in the community last year and this year we are honoring J.T. Thornburg,” Perkins said. “It was his passion that started this.”

Roger Harris, member of the committee, said when the event first started there was a soup supper that funded the lighting. He said they also sold a special Christmas ornament.

“Those were our only source of income,” he said.

The Gage County Foundation is currently the fiscal agent for the project. Perkins said that anyone can send money to P.O. Box 205 or donate through the committee.

“We receive generous private donations from a few private anonymous donors,” she said.

Dave Jones, Building and Grounds Manager for Gage County, said there is a cost of $3,000 - $5,000 to maintain the lights annually.

Co-chairman, Nora Zimmerman, said the lights and the wiring have a lifespan of about 15 years.

“Next year will be our 35th Anniversary and we might look at installing some new lights,” she said. “In the beginning we had local celebrities and government officials as a part of the program. We may bring some of that back.”

In addition to remarks and prayer, the Homestead Harmonizers will be singing holiday carols at the Lighting Ceremony.

Just before 6 p.m. Santa will make an appearance and turn on the lights with the assistance of J.T. Thornburg.

Perkins said Santa will be available to meet with children following the ceremony. Committee members put together about 100 bags of candy for children to take home after their visit with visit Santa.

“The forecast is for beautiful evening, and we are excited,” she said. “It’s so beautiful and such a landmark in our community.”

A drive-thru soup supper is planned from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church at 524 N. Fifth Street with a freewill donation.

Perkins said Seventh Street will be closed for the event and people are encouraged to find their parking space early.

The event will be livestreamed on the Gage County Courthouse Holiday Lights Facebook page.