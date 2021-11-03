COVID-19 booster shot clinics planned for southeast Nebraska

Area residents interested in getting a COVID-19 booster shot will have an opportunity Saturday.

Gage County Emergency Management Director Lisa Wiegand said a clinic is planned for this Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Gage County Fairgrounds.

The booster shots are available at no charge, and Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson variants are all available.

“This is a booster clinic, primarily, but if someone walks in and wants to get their first or second shot follow up, that’s fine, too,” Wiegand said. “All three vaccinations will be available. In terms of the decision that individual makes on what kind of booster they want, that’s entirely up to them. They would just report that to public Health Solutions nurses there.”

Wiegand said anyone is welcome to get a booster shot at the event, not just Gage County residents.

In addition to the Gage County clinic, Wiegand said Public Health Solutions is organizing clinics in other counties.

A Saline County clinic will be held Friday, Nov. 12 from 4-7 p.m. at Public Health Solutions in Crete.

A Thayer County clinic will be held Saturday, Nov. 20 from 1-3 p.m. at the Thayer County Fairgrounds.

A Jefferson County Clinic will be held Saturday, Nov. 20 from 9-11 a.m. at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.

A Fillmore County clinic will be held Saturday, Nov. 20 from 9-11 a.m. at the Fillmore County Fairgrounds.

Area pharmacies and clinics also have booster shots available for those interested.

Jefferson Community Health & Life will offer COVID-19 booster clinics on Nov. 5, 12, and 19 at the Fairbury Presbyterian Church. Appointments are required for these clinics by calling 402-587-5188.

