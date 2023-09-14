The Deer Creek Sodbusters hosted the 41st annual Antique Machinery Show and Plowing Bee on Sunday, Aug. 13 south of Sterling.

Despite the morning rain, over 75 antique tractors were trailered to the grounds for spectators and tractor enthusiasts to view. Steam engines, gas engines and antique automobiles were also on display.

Demonstrations included threshing, corn shelling, stationary baler, small grain binding, silage chopping and farming with draft horses. Small hand grinders for corn were available for children to try. The sawmill was also operating.

David Seay presented a program entitled “Nebraska Territory Stories. He performed folk music that existed at the time Nebraska became a state on March 1, 1867. He used instruments like the banjo, harmonica, whistles and mountain dulcimer. He also told stories of everyday life of the pioneers during the 13 years before Nebraska statehood. Seay’s presentation was provided by funding from the Humanities Nebraska.

In the beginning, the Deer Creek Sodbusters club was a group of men from the local neighborhood who got together to plow the wheat stubble at the farm of Alvin and Letitia Wolff.

In a previous interview, Karen Lempka said the event has been added to throughout the years.

“It started 40 years ago with a group of men who wanted to get away from their wives with a plowing bee,” Lempka said. “We’ve just kept adding on with different displays and buildings throughout the years.”

Pam Truscott of Sterling said Nebraska is an agriculture state with rich history.

“Nebraska is known for being an agricultural state,” she said. “We are looking at our rich history, but the caveat to that is that today so many of our young people only know about tractors with GPS. With this show we are preserving that history with the old machinery.”

The 42nd annual event is being planned for Sunday, August 11, 2024, in the same location.