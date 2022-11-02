DeWitt factory to close next year

A tool manufacturer announced plans this week to shut down a nearby manufacturing plant.

Malco Products, a developer and manufacturer of high-grade tools, is going to cease its locking-handle tool division next year after fulfilling current customer orders.

Malco’s headquarters are in Annandale, Minn., and the facility where the locking handle products are manufactured is in DeWitt. The company currently has 63 workers at the location.

Malco purchased the DeWitt facility in 2017, with a goal to produce locking handle pliers and introduced the Eagle Grip line.

“For the past five years, our teams in both Annandale and DeWitt have been working tirelessly to bring this vision to life and to make it a success,” said Rich Benninghoff, President and CEO of Malco Products.” This has included a significant investment in both time and in capital resources. Despite all of these efforts, the reality is that this platform doesn’t align with our core focus, so we’ve made the difficult decision to exit the locking handle tools business.”

Malco’s DeWitt location is at the former Vise-Grip factory in the center of town.

More than 300 jobs were cut in 2008 when Newell Rubbermaid, the owner of the Vise-Grip brand and its plant in DeWitt, with a population of around 500, announced production would be transferred to China.

Malco is in open dialogue with various partners and stakeholders to help determine the best path forward for the operation.

“We are a strong, healthy, and growing company that is doing great work in creating products that are making a difference in the performance, efficiency and safety of the trade professionals who rely on Malco tools to get the job done,” Benninghoff added. “This shift will allow us to double down on what we do best and continue to grow and invest in our business year after year.”

Malco’s remaining inventory of locking handle pliers and clamps will be available for purchase by locating an online seller on the Eagle Grip website until sold out.