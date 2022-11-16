Dick Stuart named Outstanding Educator of the Year

Dick Stuart, Beatrice Middle School math teacher and golf coach, is the 2022 recipient of the Clabaugh Family Outstanding Educator of the Year.

The award is given during American Education Week each year.

Doris Martin, Executive Director of the Beatrice Educational Foundation, said there are many challenges facing public education today.

“Today’s recipient has proven over and over again there is much to be positive about in education both in the classroom and on the athletic field,” she said.

Ben Essam, a fellow teacher at the middle school, said Stuart builds great relationships which allow him to reach all types of students.

“He gives students hope and self-confidence before they are able to realize it for themselves,” he said. “I would have never made it in the teaching profession without his belief in me.”

Jarod Moran, a former student, said Stuart had an influence on him academically and athletically.

“He was not only my middle school math teacher, but he was also my high school golf coach, a friend, and tremendous role model," Moran said. "He taught me, both inside and outside of the classroom, about discipline, hard work, problem solving, and thinking outside of the box. All of these traits have stuck with me and helped mold me into the adult I am today.

“He has a tremendous way of taking complex ideas in math or golf and breaking them down into simple solutions. An added bonus is he can make you smile and laugh along the way.”

Jalen Weeks, a former student and now a coach, said Stuart has had a long-term impact.

“He will not allow his students to settle for less than their best effort. He promotes continuous improvement and continuous learning for his students,” Weeks said. “He is great at asking thought provoking questions to help students understand how their choices can help shape their future paths.”

Martin said Stuart will often tell people how many days he has left to teach, but since beginning his career on August 19, 1985, he has spent 6,767 days with students.

Stuart received a plaque and a check for $1,500 with the award.

“I love helping students learn,” Stuart said. “There’s more to school than the academics.”

Andrew Haake, Beatrice Middle School Principal, said Mr. Stuart is a well deserving recipient of this year's award.

“There are very few teachers that have spent their career coaching three sports, teaching math, and doing a quality job at both. He is a master at building relationships and using humor to engage students. Mr. Stuart is, without a doubt, one of the best educators Beatrice Public Schools can put in front of our kids.”

The Beatrice Educational Foundation sets forth the criteria, receives the nominations and chooses the recipient each year in cooperation with the Clabaugh Family’s award.

“In the back of my mind I always wanted to do something for a teacher. I also wanted to be sure that the teacher received the full money awarded,” Rick Clabaugh said.

“We’re humbled to be a part of this award,” he said. “This is one of the coolest things that I get to do every year.”