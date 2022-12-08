Drivers injured in Jefferson County semi collision

Both drivers were injured after two semi trucks collided on a Jefferson County highway Wednesday.

Just after 10 a.m. the Jefferson County 911 Center received a call of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 15 at the intersection of 725th Road.

A press release stated that dispatchers were notified both vehicles were semi trucks.

One vehicle was a 1999 Kenworth driven by 56-year-old Julio Montejo of Houston, while the other was a 2003 Peterbilt driven by 52-year-old David Wesley of Onaga, Kan.

The investigation revealed that Montejo was traveling southbound on Highway 15 and attempting to turn east onto 725th Road. Wesley was traveling north on Highway 15 at the time, and the two semis struck each other in the intersection.

Both drivers were transported to Jefferson Community Health and Life with non-life threatening injuries. Other departments responding to the scene were Jefferson Community Emergency Management, Jefferson County Rescue, Daykin Fire and Rescue and Jefferson County Ambulance District 33.