Economic development officials tour new SCC building

The NGage economic development group got an inside look of the newest building on Southeast Community College’s Beatrice campus Thursday.
NGage staff and board members took a tour of the Academic Excellence Building led by Campus Director Robert Morgan.
The building is primarily used by students studying health and sciences, humanities and social sciences, business and criminal justice.
The 52,000 square foot, $19 million building replaced Jackson and Adams halls, which were built in the 1960s, and contains faculty offices, study and social areas, conference rooms, and various sized classrooms equipped with technology to allow for collaboration and video conferences with students learning from home or other campuses.
The rectangular building features entrances on the north and south sides with a long hallway connecting the two. That hallway was built by design to add a social element to the building.
“The idea of the building is really to focus people on being collaborative, social and gathering,” Morgan explained. “What we did was build a pedestrian walkway so we’ve got a door at the front, a door at the back and then most of the students will come in and out those doors… We wanted to find some nice places for students to just sit and hang out. We didn’t have that in the other building. If you had class at 8 a.m. and then 11 a.m., they would go home or back to the dorm. Now they stay here and study.”
Trevor Lee, executive director of NGage, said the building is an impressive addition that showcases SCC’s investment in the community.
“It’s a significant investment in Beatrice and we’ll always welcome that,” he said. “I believe they have 11 career or academic programs in areas that are in high need, and another way to look at it, too, is their enrollment is over 1,000 students. That's over 1,000 potential permanent residents contributing to the local economy, labor force and the social fabric of our community.”
Morgan said one highlight of the building is a “conference room on steroids” that features floor to ceiling windows on one side and the latest equipment for distance learning.
When in session, classrooms have been designed to get away from a teacher standing at the front and lecturing, with more emphasis placed on student-teacher interaction. That interaction is not limited to just in the classroom.
“Faculty need to visit with their students,” Morgan said. “Throughout the building you will see offices displayed close to where their classroom is. They can actually see in and see if the faculty member is there. The office hours are there, and they’re there to help the student. That’s part of what we do, and they’re all receptive of that. I’ve got a bunch of good faculty. That was a change, you really can’t hide in this building.”
A key exterior design feature of the building are a series of stainless steel fins on the west side. Morgan said these are functional, and will help the college save money.
“This building is actually built to meet the 2030 energy standard,” Morgan said. “They’re supposedly set right at the angle so at winter time the sun comes in better and heats the building and in the summer it’s set just right so you can still see out, but it will block most of the heat from entering the building.”
The building was put into service earlier this year.