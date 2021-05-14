Economic development officials tour new SCC building

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Trevor Lee, executive director of NGage, said the building is an impressive addition that showcases SCC’s investment in the community.

“It’s a significant investment in Beatrice and we’ll always welcome that,” he said. “I believe they have 11 career or academic programs in areas that are in high need, and another way to look at it, too, is their enrollment is over 1,000 students. That's over 1,000 potential permanent residents contributing to the local economy, labor force and the social fabric of our community.”

Morgan said one highlight of the building is a “conference room on steroids” that features floor to ceiling windows on one side and the latest equipment for distance learning.

When in session, classrooms have been designed to get away from a teacher standing at the front and lecturing, with more emphasis placed on student-teacher interaction. That interaction is not limited to just in the classroom.