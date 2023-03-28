Jim Larsen will deliver mail on his route for the final time on Friday.

He has worked for the United State Post Office for 37 ½ years. Stoddard Elementary students lined recently lined the sidewalks to wish him well in his retirement.

Principal Kevin Janssen said it was important to give back to the community.

“I wanted the kids to realize that he works hard every single day whether we have school or not he has to work,” he said. “He has built relationships within the school.”

Janssen said Larsen stopped by the school every day and would talk with the support staff and him.

“He asked about the kids and their families," Janssen said. "He took the time not just to deliver mail, but to know people. He’s a true member of our Orangemen family.”

Larsen said he was a little overwhelmed.

“I saw the kids coming out, but thought they were going for a field trip or a walk or something,” he said. “I had no idea they were doing this.”

Postmaster Jodi Berke and Supervisor Buffy Stege were at the school to witness the sendoff. Berke said she’s worked with him for several years.

“He’s always there,” she said. “Just like his mail route, you can pretty much set your clock by him. He never misses and always does his job. That’s what he’s done his whole life.”

Berke said the entire office would miss him.

“It’ll be different,” she said. “Even during the pandemic, he was always there and dependable. We’re going to miss him.”