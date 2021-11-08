Exmark presents $2,000 check to Legion Post #27

Members of the Exmark community giving committee presented a $2,000 check to Legion Post #27 on Friday.

The check, dedicated to Exmark veteran employees, will go toward the post’s effort to equip the Gage County Courthouse with all-weather flags.

“[The service officer for Gage County] was talking to us about the issue of putting flags out, of not being able to put flags out in bad weather,” Jerry Lamkin, the post commander said. “We decided to take on the project. The whole idea was to purchase all-weather flags so they could be put out in windy, rainy or snowy weather.”

Lamkin and Neal Ostermann, chair of the house committee, received the check on behalf of Legion Post #27. The project originated in community anger, Ostermann said.

“Memorial Day or Patriot Day or whatever holiday, they always put the flags out around the courthouse,” Lamkin said. “It’s really something to see. Well, the holiday would come up, and they wouldn’t put the flags out because there would be a chance of bad weather.”

When those flags flew in bad weather, Ostermann said they’d suffer damage.

“When they get wet, they bleed,” he said. “You have to dry them out.”

That fact, combined with the community desire to see the flags adorn the county courthouse, drove Lamkin and Ostermann toward all-weather flags. At $50 per flag and the required material to put it up, they set their fundraising goal to $22,500 to replace all the flags.

Lamkin and Ostermann said they are grateful for the support they’ve received from Exmark and the wider community.

“It closes that gap in a hurry,” Ostermann said. “And it was really great to see how they did it. They honored their veteran employees.”

The Exmark community giving committee made this a two-pronged presentation. They not only gave the legion post with the $2,000, but they also invited their veteran employees to the presentation and announced that the gift would name a flag after each one of them.

Maggie Pryor, a member of Exmark’s marketing team and community giving committee, said the committee jumped at the idea of giving to the flag project. Pryor said this donation allows company employees to share in the gift.

“We always want to find a meaningful project,” Pryor said. “We thought this was a great idea, and we wanted to get behind it. It was perfect timing.”

With Veteran’s Day just on horizon, Lamkin and Ostermann said they’re closing in on their goal. With the new $2,000, they have $19,000, just shy of their $22,500 goal, and they’ve raised it all since June.

“Being able to do it this quick says a lot about the community,” Lamkin said. “It shows that people really care.”

