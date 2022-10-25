Fall preview concert held at Hevelone Center

The Limited Edition perform during the fall review concert of the Beatrice High School. The First Edition and the Orange Singers also sang at the Monday night concert at the Hevelone Center. Hannah Loos directed the groups.
Christina Lyons
Daily Sun staff
The First Edition perform two songs during the Fall Preview Concert of the Beatrice High School. The Orange Singers and the Limited Edition also sang during the Monday evening concert at the Hevelone Center.
A part of the Orange Singers sings during "Tumekuja Kuimba" during the Fall Preview Concert of the Beatrice High School. The First Edition and the Limited Edition also performed Monday Night at the Hevelone Center.
