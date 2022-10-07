Farmers Market season winding down

The farmers market in Beatrice will end the season with a final vendor event next Thursday afternoon.

Michael Sothan, Director of Main Street Beatrice, said it’s been a good year.

“The second year in this location has exposed us to a few new vendors that allowed for more variety of produce and items,” Sothan said. “We’ve maintained about the same number of vendors and customers throughout the season.”

The Senior Citizen voucher program is offered by the Nebraska Department of Agriculture. They partner with the local senior center and Blue River’s Area Agency on Aging to distribute the vouchers in the spring.

“There are income guidelines and an application process, but when received, the vouchers can be used on any fresh produce and eggs," Sothan said. "They aren’t able to use it for baked goods or non-food items, but as the region’s largest farmers market, we know that the seniors really appreciate those.

“The vouchers will expire on Oct. 31 for this year, but since our final market date is Oct. 13, we wanted to be sure that they had the opportunity to spend those."

Tara Dunker, Gage County Extension Educator, operates the Garden Produce Rescue Program with many of the donors coming from the vendors at the weekly farmers market.

Dunker said the program is designed to keep garden produce out of the landfill and deliver it to neighbors in need.

“In the second year of operation, efforts spanned the 2022 growing season and included various donation sites," she said. "Over 15 local businesses and agencies joined Extension in rescuing more than 2,500 pounds of fresh produce for the second year in a row and delivering it to over 740 neighbors throughout the 2022 growing season, despite difficult growing conditions.

“Additionally, two school gardens were tended by Extension Master Gardeners, with BLAST youth involved when school was in session. Some of the produce was delivered to veterans and homebound seniors over the course of seven weeks. The vendors at the Farmer’s Market donated over 670 pounds."

Fred and Lauri Baumann of Sicily Creek Jelly and Produce, Blue Springs, were vendors during the farmers market season and participated weekly in donation to the Garden Produce Rescue Program.

“It’s extra and perishable," Fred said. "If we’re not going to eat it, it will end up in the dump. There are so many hungry people and we want to share what we have been given."

Katie Jantzen, of West End Farm, Plymouth, said she appreciates the Garden Rescue Program as a vendor at the farmers market.

“Often farmers are very willing to donate the produce, but we are unable to distribute it because our time is spent in growing and harvesting the crops," she said. "We needed Extension to organize that aspect."

Jantzen also noted there would be an indoor farmers market happening at Vintage Venue on Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26.

“I’m expecting there will be honey, eggs, baked good, and some of the produce that keeps like sweet potatoes, onions, garlic, and squash," she said. "There will likely be some crafts too. It will be just like a farmer’s market during the season, but warm.”

The final farmers market of the season will be held at the corner of Sixth and High streets from 4-6:30 p.m. on Oct. 13.