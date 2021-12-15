Fearing wind, BPS to release students at 1 p.m.

Beatrice Public Schools will release students at 1 p.m. today due to concern over high winds.

That decision followed a meeting between BPS administrators and representatives of the National Weather Service

“They have moved up our weather impact time to 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.,” Jackie Nielsen, assistant superintendent said.

BPS will not have buses running this afternoon, so parents will need to work with the school to pick up their kids.

“We moved it to a 1 p.m. dismissal to try to align it with parents’ lunch times,” Nielsen said. “If parents need to, over their lunch time, get their child and get them home, we’re more than happy to release that child. We’re trying to work with families.”

BPS also called off evening extracurricular activities.

“Our number one goal is the safety of students,” Nielsen said. “We want to make sure everyone gets home safely.”

Winds gusted higher than 55 mph and pummeled Nebraska on Wednesday. In Beatrice, where the wind sheared leaves from trees and left trash can wheels twirling like wind gauges in the streets, residents deflated holiday yard decorations and brought items likely to blow away inside.

Nielsen said those winds can be especially dangerous for high-profile vehicles like buses.

The dangers posed by the wind extends beyond roadways, though. Gage County Emergency Director Lisa Wiegand addressed the high winds during Wednesday’s County Board of Supervisors meeting, where she said the area is at a high risk for fires.

“The biggest concern, as we know, is with the extremely dry conditions for a fire hazard,” she said. “Our mutual aid has also met and been in contact with each other for preparing rigs, as we have extreme dry conditions… We just encourage everybody to be cautious with what they’re doing.”

