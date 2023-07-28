A former Beatrice police officer was arrested for offenses related to stalking this week.

Just after 7 a.m. Monday, the Gage County Sheriff's Office arrested 41-year-old Anthony Chisano of Lincoln, formerly from Beatrice, for felony charges of unlawful intrusion of electronic communication, intercepting electronic communications, and a misdemeanor charge of stalking.

A press release from the sheriff’s office stated that Chisano was arrested at his home in Lincoln and transported to the Gage County Detention Center where he was booked into the jail on the offenses.

Chisano began working as a Beatrice police officer in September 2011, and left the department in May 2021.

Sheriff Millard “Gus” Gustafson said the Nebraska State Patrol assisted with the investigation, and the attorney general’s office filed the charges against Chisano due to his previous role as a law enforcement officer in Gage County.