Four claim seats on Board of Education

The Beatrice Public Schools Board of Education is set for next year following Tuesday’s election.

The top four vote getters of eight candidates will take seats on the board. Those were, in order of votes received, Doris Martin with 2,530, Brandon Vetrovsky with 2,435, Eric Trusty with 1,855 and Charles Riedesel with 1,788.

Those eliminated include Roger Aden with 1,766, Nelson Dungan with 1,550, Sabrina Glynn with 1,489 and Erin Chadwick with 1,359.

Brandon Vetrovsky is a graduate of Beatrice Public Schools and has lived in Beatrice his entire life. He is married and has two children in the public schools. He works with Norris Public Power.

He previously stated that his family lives and works in the community. He wanted our community to prosper and in his opinion, a good school system is the heart of a successful town.

Charles Riedesel is a retired University of Nebraska-Lincoln professor.

He said he was very excited to be a part of the board.

“I plan to put the same commitment and work into being a member as I have prior to the election,” he said. "My main objective is to work in cooperation with the other members of the board.”

Doris Martin has served on the school board for three terms and sought reelection. Martin has worked as a teacher, a Career Academy Director at SCC and is currently the Director of the BPS Educational Foundation.

She said she was appreciative of people’s confidence.

“The past four years has been difficult for a variety of reasons, but I think the district is once again able to focus on educational issues,” she said. “I think we have a bright future.

“I think my years of experience in education is a plus. I try to make the best decisions for students and staff. I really care about education.”

She said the community has been good to her and she feels her service is a good way to give back.

“I think we need to keep the focus on the people that are involved on a daily basis in education," she said.

Roger Aden said he was thankful for everyone who took the time to vote.

Eleven candidates initially filed for a seat on the BPS Board of Education. That number was cut down to eight in the spring election.