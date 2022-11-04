Gage County election workers prepare for Tuesday

Election workers in Gage County are gearing up for Tuesday’s general election, which features several local races.

The election is Tuesday, Nov 8., and will feature notable races for Beatrice Public Schools Board of Education, Beatrice City Council, Beatrice Mayor and the Gage County Board of Supervisors.

“We're getting there, every day is a little closer to our deadline,” said Gage County Election Commissioner Dawn Hill. “Early voting is still going on and people can vote early until Nov. 7 at 5 p.m. (The County Clerk’s Office) is currently a poll site, or you can request a ballot and take it with you.”

Hill said as of Thursday, there had been 4,455 early ballots requested and 3,377 had been returned to her office. Those who haven’t returned their early ballots can do so until the polls closed, but added that the early ballots will have to be taken to the clerk’s office and cannot be dropped at a poll site.

Hill noted that one polling site has changed in Gage County. The polling site in Cortland will be at the village office, rather than at the community center.

Anyone wanting to find their polling site or looking for more information can visit ne.gov/go/votercheck.

She added numbers are typically lower in a midterm election compared to a presidential election, but she’s still seeing many people who want to vote.

Eleven candidates initially filed for a seat on the BPS Board of Education. That number was cut down to eight in the spring election, and now the top four vote-getters from that group will claim seats on the board.

The eight candidates include three incumbents, Doris Martin, Eric Trusty and Erin Chadwick, along with five non-incumbents, Brandon Vetrovsky, Charles Riedesel, Roger Aden, Nelson Dungan and Sabrina Glynn.

In the City of Beatrice races, Gary Barnand and Robert Morgan are the two candidates on the ballot after advancing from the spring election with the most votes.

Terry Doyle and Jonathan Rosenthal are candidates for Ward 1. Dave Eskra and Harold Mason are each seeking the Ward 2 seat.

In the race to represent ward 3 on the Beatrice City Council, Mike McLain will face off against challenger Paul Fanning. Duane Ruh is running unopposed in Ward 4.

For the Gage County Board of Supervisors, incumbent candidates Erich Tiemann, Eddie Dorn, Gary Lytle and Terry Jurgens are all seeking reelection this year. Lytle is running unopposed for the district 5 seat, and Jurgens won against fellow Republican Randy Frerking in the spring election. Since there was no Democrat challenger in the partisan race, that race was decided in the spring, leaving two contested races on the November ballot.

George Pinkerton of Beatrice is running against Tiemann for the district 3 seat, while Mark Burrows of Adams is running against Dorn for the district 1 seat.