Gage County Foundation donates $50,000 for Beatrice park project

Across the street from the old Dempster corporate office building, a gazebo and green space mark the beginning of the Chief Standing Bear Trail. The trail winds alongside the Blue River down to the Kansas border, 22-miles of limestone meant for hiking and biking.

Come spring, the Chief Standing Bear Trailhead in Beatrice will see new improvements, thanks in part to a $50,000 check cut by the Gage County Foundation.

Members of the Gage County Foundation presented the check in large, photogenic form to the city of Beatrice during the City Council meeting on Monday, Dec. 6.

Don Vetrovsky, president of the Gage County Foundation, said board members wanted to mark the foundations 40th birthday with something special.

“The foundation is currently celebrating its 40th year in existence here in the community,” Vetrovksy said. “With that, we thought it would it would be nice to do something at a large scale to benefit the community and the Beatrice area. So I asked the board to come up any ideas they had.”

Vetrovsky said the foundation reached out to the city of Beatrice to see what projects it could assist with. He said its members liked what they saw with the park project.

That check will go a long way to help finish the city’s $180,000 plans at the trailhead, City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said.

The park area already has a gazebo and a public restroom, two parts of the planned improvements. Tempelmeyer said the area will get a 12-stall parking lot, sprinkler system, landscaping and a storm water rain garden.

Tempelmeyer said he is grateful for the support of the Gage County Foundation and said he hopes to see the park improvements snowball into greater progress in the area.

“If you look at that general Dempster’s area, it’s been pretty neglected over the years,” Tempelmeyer said. “You start to spur the economic revitalization of that area. …You can see it with private industry down there, too. We’ve had a couple of new businesses go in … You just start to be that catalyst for growth in the area.”

Tempelmeyer said he expects the trailhead’s improvements to finish in May 2022.

Vetrovsky said he is grateful to the surrounding community for supporting the Gage County Foundation for the past four decades. This park project is one of many he said the foundation wants to continue contributing to.

“We wanted to give back to the community,” Vetrovsky said. "I’m proud of the county. By working together, we will make the county stronger."

