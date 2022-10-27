Gage County receives dividend check

Gage County has received another membership dividend, this time in the amount of $8,387, from the Nebraska Intergovernmental Risk Management Association II (NIRMA II), the county’s workers’ compensation coverage and risk management services provider. The dividend was part of a half-million dollar distribution shared with 81 Nebraska counties and eight county-associated agencies during NIRMA’s annual membership conference Oct. 20-21 in Kearney.

With this latest distribution, Gage County has now received a total of $234,095 in dividends since becoming a member of NIRMA II in 1997. NIRMA II is able to issue these dividends, due to the program's strong financial standing and aided by the members’ ongoing loss prevention efforts.

NIRMA/II is owned and governed by the 83 member counties and 24 county-associated public entities it serves. This marks the 36th time since 1991 and the 27th consecutive year the program has been able to return funds, now totaling $25 million, to its members and ultimately their local property taxpayers.

NIRMA/II was created by 32 counties in 1988 as the state’s first governmental risk management and self-insurance program. For 35 years this pooling initiative has provided affordable coverage and comprehensive risk management and loss prevention services to Nebraska counties and related public agencies.