Good Samaritan Society celebrates anniversary

The Good Samaritan Society has been providing nursing home services in Beatrice for 65 years.

In November 1957 the Good Samaritan Society bought the Hemperlin Mansion in Beatrice and within the next year it was established as a nursing home.

It was a large, two-story home near the old Lutheran Hospital in Southeast Beatrice. Over the years, the mansion was replaced with a newer facility in the same area. In December 2012 the nursing home was moved to the new building at its current location near 19th and Scott Street.

The Assisted Living Center has also been open for 20 years in November in Beatrice.

Robin Gascon with the Good Samaritan Society said that in addition to celebrating 65 years in Beatrice, they are celebrating other anniversaries.

“The Good Samaritan Society is celebrating 100 years of service,” Gascon said.

The organization began in Arthur, North Dakota opened as a facility to help children with polio.

“I think they’ve grown over the last 100 years and been able to serve so many people because they’ve maintained their mission,” she said.

The mission of the Good Samaritan Society is to “share God’s love in word and deed by providing shelter and supportive services to older persons and other in need, believing that in Christ’s love, everyone is someone.”

Gascon noted that since a lot of the COVID mandates have been recently lifted, there are plans to celebrate the anniversaries into next spring.

“We want to make it a big deal, because it is,” she said. “We want to make it a huge community event. We are also recognizing our long-time employees. There is no way we would have maintained our organization this long without the selfless people that work here.”

Judy Ullman, Business Office Coordinator and Correne Adams, Administrator, have both been working with the Good Samaritan Society for 31 years.

Ullman has always worked in Beatrice, but Adams said she has worked at other facilities across the state.

“I love that I can make a positive impact in what I do,” Ullman said.

Adams noted that she has seen a lot of changes over the years in the workforce and technology, but enjoys her work.

“There were a lot of challenges with COVID-19,” Adams said. “We have a good team and we work well together.”

Kathy Nelson, of Beatrice, has worked as a nurse with Good Samaritan Society for 46 years.

“The first two I was in Hastings, but moved back from the area and have worked in the Beatrice facility since,” Nelson said. “I worked one day a week at the Wymore home and at Samaritan Springs in the past.

“I enjoy the staff and the residents. There is a lot of variety and it’s never boring.”

Nelson said she has always liked the Christian philosophy of the Good Samaritan Society.

“That has kept me here.”

She noted that when she started there were no computers, but most every aspect of keeping records is now computerized.

“I’ll have to retire someday, but don’t have any immediate plans.”