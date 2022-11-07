Governor's Pheasant Hunt an annual tradition

The 22nd Annual Nebraska Governor’s Pheasant Hunt was held in and around Beatrice this weekend.

Sixteen teams made up of five people each participated in this year’s competition.

Governor Pete Ricketts was unable to attend the hunt this year.

Most of the hunters have previously been involved in the Governor’s Pheasant Hunt and the majority of the hunters have been hunting throughout their lifetime.

Tucker Timmerman, a senior at Beatrice High School, volunteered as a guide for a team. He said he’s been hunting with his dad since he could remember.

“Even before I was old enough to carry a gun I would go with him," he said. "We used to have a bird dog and it was just so much fun to go out and experience it. I hope I will be able to hunt and be a part of this event for a very long time.”

Team members strategized with the volunteer guide and dog handler prior to walking through thick CRP grasses as the hunt began on Saturday morning at sunrise.

Myron Dorn explained that the dogs will work better going into the wind and the birds will hold better.

“If you’re going with the wind, the pheasants will often take off and fly away quicker,” Dorn said. “Odds are it will work that way, but sometimes the older and wiser birds out smart us."

Gary Lytle said the birds were running a little before taking off in flight.

“It’s a pretty decent day for them to move a little,” he said. “That would have been different if we would have gotten the inch of snow that was forecasted.”

Bruce Sprague, of Syracuse, volunteered his time as the dog handler and brought Dash and Daisy, two 9-year old Pointers. He said that he had two younger dogs with him but they were still training and he didn’t want to ruin any of the team member’s hunt with inexperienced dogs.

Sprague noted that he was glad it had rained the previous day as the moisture helped the dogs with scents.

Steven Paulmeyer said this was his first Governor’s Pheasant Hunt. He hadn’t gotten any shots after the first field, but said he was still having fun.

“So far it’s been a great morning for a walk," he said.

John Hickey said his strategy was simple.

“Do what the guides say,” he said.

Michael Sothan, Director of Main Street Beatrice, said that Governor’s Pheasant Hunt is one of four main fundraiser events held every year.

“It’s one of our top grossing events,” he said. “It’s unique because it’s not centered in downtown Beatrice, but it is a tradition.

“This event really highlights the rural and agriculture resources in our area with our urban amenities."

Each pheasant brought in for count is three points. Quail are one point. The clay shoot uses the top three team members’ scores and is often the deciding factor in the championship team.

Sothan explained that the hunt is a volunteer driven event including the guides, dog handlers, and landowners.

“This event would not happen without all of the hours that Rick Clabaugh volunteers of his time in organizing all of the details,” he said.

The Beatrice Gun Club hosted the practice shoot on Friday, as well as the Saturday afternoon checkout and clay shoot.

Dave Clabaugh said the Beatrice Gun Club has been in continuous operation since 1886.

“It’s nice to have all of the hunters here," he said. "It’s really about the comradery.”