Grand jury clears Beatrice police officer after shooting death

A grand jury found no wrongdoing on the part of Beatrice police after a suspect was shot and killed by an officer earlier this year.

Under the supervision of District Court Judge Rick Schreiner, a grand jury convened on Monday and heard evidence regarding the death of 36-year-old Bradley Allen.

A press release stated the grand jury completed deliberations Tuesday evening, and concluded that no criminal conduct contributed to Allen’s death.

Allen died May 3 following a high-speed pursuit through Gage County.

The pursuit started north of the Pickrell turn on Highway 77 that evening when a deputy spotted a vehicle traveling south toward Beatrice with a headlight out. The deputy attempted a traffic stop and the vehicle accelerated to speeds of more than 100 mph.

Beatrice police deployed spike strips at Sixth Street and Industrial Row, and also at Sixth and Dorsey streets.

The vehicle continued with four flat tires and eventually came to a stop near Second and Ella streets, where the driver fled on foot.

Police attempted a Taser deployment, but were unsuccessful. When Allen reached into his waistband, a Beatrice officer, Kelly Byrne, fired multiple shots at Allen. He died later at a Lincoln hospital.

No gun was found on Allen after the shooting. Allen had multiple active arrest warrants at the time from both Nebraska and Kansas, which authorities believe is the reason he initially fled.