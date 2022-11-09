Grievance voiced over sale of downtown building

A Filley man addressed the Beatrice City Council Monday night and alleged that city officials acted unlawfully in a recent real estate transaction involving the transfer of city-owned property.

Aaron Schoen spoke to the Beatrice City Council on Monday evening during the public forum portion of the meeting where he expressed frustration, alleging the city has not been fair to all parties when it comes to property purchases.

Schoen, of Filley, owns a retail property in Beatrice and asked the council to consider an ordinance.

“The reason I’m here tonight is to propose consideration of an ordinance to put into place fair practices for purchases of city property when there is more than one interested party,” he said.

“I would still like to be able to make an offer on the old JC Penney building property due to it being an illegal contract," he said.

Schoen gave a detailed account of the history of an offer he had made to Beatrice City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer through email on the old JC Penney building in downtown Beatrice. He had also expressed interest in another downtown building, but said he was not given the opportunity to enter a bid.

He said he wanted to put a Dave & Buster’s type of business into the building and felt that it would be good fit for the entertainment district.

“Also, I know for a fact that there was no asbestos inspection done in the building," he said. "The city has been in trouble before for not doing an inspection. The sale of the building is required to be published in a public newspaper for three weeks by law. That has not been done.”

Schoen said he was being excluded from opportunities to enter a bid on buildings because of his role in law enforcement.

“I’ve stopped City of Beatrice trucks,” he said.

He voiced other allegations of wrongdoing by city staff including violation of the open meetings act, improper closed sessions, and procurement laws noting specific statutes.

Tempelmeyer, in a statement the following day, noted that since Schoen made the comments during the public forum portion of the meeting, council members were unable to discuss his grievances.

“We are unable to engage in conversation. It is not on the agenda and therefore to enter into discussion would be a violation of the open meetings act,” he said.

“A lot of the things Schoen said were simply not true," Tempelmeyer said. "It’s unfortunate that if he had concerns, he could have come in to visit with me. I’m always happy to sit down and have a conversation and shed some light on some misinformation that he had.”

Tempelmeyer said that Schoen did express interest in a building, but it was late in the process. Later Schoen made an offer on the old JC Penney building, but the council chose the offer they thought was best for the city, he explained.

Tempelmeyer noted in response to Schoen’s comments regarding not advertising the building that it had been advertised in the Beatrice Daily Sun from Oct. 21 to Nov. 4.

During a previous meeting, the Beatrice City Council passed a resolution to transfer the city owned building in question, located at 517-519 Court Street, to 3FI, LLC.

The building, known to many as the old JC Penney Store, has been vacant since August 2014 when Blue Rose Antiques closed.

The City purchased the building in May 2022 from John Chudy for $12,000 and $1,074 in back taxes.

The JC Penney store closed in Beatrice around July 2002.

“The first thing 3FI, LLC is going to do is clean out the building on their dime,” Tempelmeyer said previously. “We estimated that to be between $20,000-$30,000. They will hire a structural engineer to check for any structural problems. If there aren’t any problems, they will purchase the building for $5,000.

“If there are structural deficiencies, the city will hire their own engineer and we will negotiate how to move forward.”

Tempelmeyer explained that the offer from 3FI, LLC was the first offer received that didn’t include LB840, TIF (Tax Increment Financing), Revolving Loan funds or mold abatement or asbestos abatement.