Grocery stores adapt to changing economy

Grocery stores have continued to serve the community with restrictions and shortages of paper goods, meat and cleaning supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The panic buy was tough because our suppliers had to scramble to get what we needed,” said Pat Tapee, Russ’s Market Store Manager. “We’re still having a hard time getting a few items like cleaning supplies. The paper goods are beginning to be restocked, but it’s still difficult. We had to go to outside vendors, not just our main suppliers, but to independents to try and get what we needed for our customers.

“This was the first Fourth of July without Fairbury Hotdogs. It’s just a weird time. There are some things we never got, like canning supplies.

Tapee said that the store made some physical changes with the guards in front of the clerks, as well as sanitizing as required. All employees are required to wear a mask and it is recommended that customers wear a mask.

“I see some of the sanitation continuing after COVID restrictions,” Tapee said. “It’s a good habit to get into and it’s just become an everyday thing to us now.

Mary Oblinger, a clerk at Russ’s Market, said she didn’t think this has been a bad time to work in the grocery store.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}