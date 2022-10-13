Group hopes to reach area veterans

In hopes of reaching out to veterans, EVETS (Eliminating Veteran Suicide through Service and Education) will be holding a tailgate party and fundraiser on Saturday at the Veteran’s Club in Beatrice.

The group began in the spring with a small group of veterans and professionals in the community concerned about veteran suicide and committed to prevention.

Sarah Smith said she was 21-years-old when she joined in the Marines. During her time in the military she served in combat in Kuwait and Iraq.

“In 2004 when I came home from active duty I wanted to remain connected in some way, but I didn’t know what that would look like,” Smith said. “I had to think about what I was going to wear, what I was going to do and even what I was going to eat. It sounds strange, but in the military I had a structure.”

Smith said she had trauma from deployment service and combat when she returned home.

“Returning service members are expected to come home and be normal, but I didn’t even know how to do that,” she said.

Smith said she returned home to a young daughter that had been living with her mom.

“I remember the day I came home and she was sitting on the sidewalk playing with chalk. She just stared at me," she said. "She didn’t see me as her mom anymore,” Smith said through tears.

Smith said she was initially denied membership in the VFW because they didn’t believe women could serve in combat in a foreign war.

She said she struggled with mental health issues for several years and did not receive services through the veteran community.

“I finally had a chance encounter with another Marine and started to connect with the Marine Corp League and Irreverent Warriors,” she said. “Just being in the same room and hearing the language that was familiar.

“I want other veteran’s to know they’re not alone. I don’t want others to ever feel that inescapable hopelessness that I felt.”

Scott Bates, Gage County Veteran Service Officer, said he hears stories like Smith’s often.

The E.V.E.T.S. tailgate will begin at 10 a.m. The Lincoln Veteran Center Mobile Van will be available for any veteran to seek out resources and services. Veteran Service Officers will also be on-site and the Nebraska Department of Labor Re-employment Coordinator will be present to assist veterans.

Admission is a free will donation. A beer garden and food will be available for purchase from the Vet’s Club.