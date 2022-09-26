Half marathon held in Beatrice

The Homestead Running Club hosted its fourth annual Hoppy Half Marathon in Beatrice on Saturday morning.

Runners and walkers also had the option of the 5K or the Half Marathon Relay.

Julie Feist, organizer of the event, said the Chief Standing Bear Trail said the crushed limestone trail was in good condition.

“It’s soft, but not too soft," she said. "It’s the perfect temperature for running."

Cheryl Kimmerling, of Beatrice, said this was the eighth 5K she has completed. Kimmerling said her students at Beatrice Public Schools are her biggest fans and encourage her to do her best.

Steve Meints, native to Plymouth, currently from Orlando, Florida, was visiting family in the area over the weekend. Meints has participated in marathons and half-marathons throughout the United States.

“I saw this was happening this weekend and wanted to come out and support the community,” said Meints.

The Homestead Running Club also hosts the Healthy Hearts Run in February.

The club members help smaller towns with their races by bringing equipment and helping. They also do regular trash pick-ups.

“We meet every Saturday morning as a club to run,” said Feist. “Since we are able to have good sponsors for this event, we pay for a timing company now and do what’s called chip bib timing. Every runner has a timing chip on the back of their race bib number, which means when they cross the timing mat at the start and then at the finish that’s when their own time starts or ends. It’s more applicable on big races when you have hundreds of people. If you would start towards the back of the race, it’s fair start for everyone. We use it to get quick accurate results."

Twelve runners completed the half marathon. While there were different age divisions, Craig Halverson, of Omaha won with a time of 1:16:38. Runners ages ranged from 31-69 years old.

A total of 11 teams ran the half marathon relay option. Teams could be made up of two to three runners. Kim Clouston, Mindy Diller and Al Koontz completed first with a time of 1:51:29.

The biggest division, the 5K, had 68 runners and walkers. The youngest runner was seven-year-old, Rory McDougall. David Jantz, 69, was the oldest in the division. Eric Kielian won with a time of 20:53