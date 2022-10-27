Harvest season coming to an end

While harvest is winding down in the area, a few farmers are still working hard to bring in the crops.

Gary Lytle, Branch Manager at Plymouth Farmers Cooperative, said harvest started early and has been quick.

“We haven’t had any rain delays and so it has moved along fairly quickly,” Lytle said. “Bean yields have been down and dry land corn has not been what it has been in the past couple of years.”

Lytle said he thought irrigated corn has produced typical yields.

He said that in previous years there have been outdoor grain piles, but with yields decreased, there hasn’t been a need for outdoor storage.

“Our area will have enough for ethanol and grains for animals, but there are a lot of areas that had a poor crop that will need to draw down,” Lytle said. “There might be grain movements going different directions that might be normal.”

Matt Heidemann, of Plymouth, farms with his son, Tyler.

“We farm about 6,000 acres which are mostly irrigated,” Heidemann said. “We finished a few days ago. With no rain delays and few breakdowns, we were able to get things done pretty quickly.”

He noted that without the rain days, there wasn’t as much time as in years past to work on equipment or reorganize.

Heidemann said he noticed decreased yields, but said that since most of his acres were irrigated, he probably didn’t notice it as much as a dry land farmer.

“It wasn’t a harvest to write home about, but it wasn’t terrible,” Heidemann said. “We started early and finished earlier,”

The Tri County FFA and local businesses in Plymouth held the final Harvest Bonanza on Wednesday, October 19th.

Myron Dorn, Dist. 30 Senator from Adams, said his sons would finish with harvest within a few days. He noted that they had planted rye for a cover crop and were concerned with the stand because of the lack of rain.

“We picked up a few small rains shortly after we planted it and it looked good,” Dorn said. “But the longer we go without substantial rain, the more you can see it’s not great.”

Lytle added that large equipment is still out, and urged people to be on the lookout.

“Watch for big equipment and be safe,” he said.