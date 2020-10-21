Heartland police realize diversity is an issue, work to make changes

Conversely, some agencies have managed to construct forces that are representative of the communities they serve:

• The 43-member Sapulpa, Oklahoma, police department is 28% minority, while the Sapulpa community is 26% minority. The Sapulpa force has officers who are Native American, Latino, and Black.

• The 26-member Hewitt, Texas, police department is 31% minority, while the Hewitt community is 29% minority.

In the past two decades, many officials say, they have worked to improve minority representation but are hampered by outside forces.

Chief among them: Money. Some smaller communities can’t compete with the salaries or quality of life opportunities offered in larger cities.

Then, there’s the matter of openings. When there are openings, those forces don’t have the resources to recruit beyond their region. In York, Nebraska, for example, local law enforcement competes with 40 or 50 other agencies in the state.

After those candidates apply, some may not be able to pass academic and background tests.