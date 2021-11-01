Homeowners file claim against city of Beatrice after fire

A Beatrice couple has filed a claim against the city seeking more than $2.5 million following an August Fire.

The claim was filed by Joe and Manalle Armstrong against the city, stating that on Aug. 4, Joe Armstrong was woken up by a fire alarm and discovered smoke coming from the garage.

He called 911 and the city fire department responded to the fire, which was not in city limits.

The claim alleged that the department waited for the Beatrice Rural Fire Department to arrive on the scene, and left once they arrived.

The rural department emptied its water tank onto the premises, but was unable to stop the fire. After the Rural Fire Department depleted its water reserves, it initially failed to make use of a large pond partially on the premise and allegedly delayed before availing itself of the water in the large pond and calling the City Fire Department back for assistance.

By the time the Rural Fire Department took the necessary actions, the home was fully engulfed. The claim is seeking a total of $2.56 million.

The claim and was included on the consent agenda for Monday night's City Council meeting to be referred to the city’s insurance carrier.

