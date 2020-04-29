Homestead taking applications for youth corps

Homestead National Monument of America is now accepting applications for the summer 2020 Youth Conservation Corps (YCC). The YCC is a summer employment program for young men and women, ages 15-18, who work and learn together on projects that further the development and conservation of the natural and cultural resources of the United States.
YCC enrollees will work together and individually to accomplish conservation and maintenance work at Homestead National Monument of America. This eight-week program, is expected to begin on Monday, June, 1, 2020.
Enrollees must have a desire to work in the outdoors. Proposed projects for the 2020 summer include trail work, building fence, work in native prairie, general maintenance and assist with painting. YCC enrollees must be at least 15 years of age and cannot reach 19 years of age during the term of employment; be a permanent resident of the United States or its territories or possessions; have a social security number or have applied to obtain one; and have a banking account.
Enrollees must provide the proper type of work clothing, which will include long pants and work shoes.
Enrollees will be paid the Federal minimum wage of $9.00 per hour and work 40 hours each week. Interested persons may request an application by calling Homestead National Monument of America between 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. to have an application mailed or emailed.
Applications can also be found online at https://www.nps.gov/nama/learn/kidsyouth/upload/YCC-Application-English-v2-exp-1-31-2020.pdf Completed applications must be returned using email or mail (or postmarked) by May 11, 2020 to Homestead National Monument of America, 8523 West State Highway 4, Beatrice, NE 68310 or emailed to brandy_steelman@nps.gov.
Selections are expected to be made by May 18, 2020.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!