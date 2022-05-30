Honoring the fallen

Members of the community gathered for a Memorial Day program that was held at Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice on Monday morning.

Tim Fralin, Master of Ceremonies, introduced representatives of the area Veterans organizations before introducing the speaker, David Ossian.

Ossian served the United States Marines for 35 years. He was deployed twice during Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm. He left the Marine Corps in the spring of 1993 and returned to Nebraska. He had a 23 year career with Duncan Aviation.

“He was determined to effect positive change on Veteran’s culture, Ossian began volunteering with the Marine Corps League of Veteran’s Services. His success with the work he had done led to his appointment as the National Liaison to the Marine for Life Network,” Fralin said.

Ossian said since the birth of our nation, over one million Americans have died in war.

“Freedom is not free,” Ossian said.

“We can never repay the debt to those that sacrificed their lives or to their families. What we can do is be the kind of American worthy of their sacrifice,” said Ossian.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0