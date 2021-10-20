Hospital foundation announces grant recipients

The Beatrice Community Hospital Foundation announced it’s awarding $246,476 in grants this year for both hospital and community projects.

The 2021 BCH Foundation healthcare grants were awarded with the intent of enhancing the medical and healthcare services in the region, Gina Heckey, BCH Foundation Senior Executive, said.

Each of the grants awarded addresses issues of medical care, accessibility, social determinants of health and the patient experience.

“Every year we’ve been doing these annual grants and it’s just been really beneficial for us to draw a direct line for our staff and donors between the funds that are coming into our foundation and the way that they’re being used,” she said. “It’s really nice to be able to do these announcements and purchase these particular services or pieces of equipment.”

Nine grants were awarded to hospital departments to upgrade equipment and provide new services, while 11 grants were awarded to community nonprofits to improve upon health and wellness challenges facing area residents and to enhance the community experience.

“Grant applications in 2021 reflected the diverse health and wellness needs of our community.” Rich Hovendick, president of the Foundation’s volunteer board of directors, said in a press release. “We recognize the stress the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the health and well-being of our community, and we are confident this year’s grant funding will help both the Hospital and our community partners to recover and get back to a more normal way of life.”

When the BCH Foundation was originally formed, Heckey said an endowment fund was established to address the ever-changing needs of healthcare in the area. Each year, some of the earnings from the endowment fund are distributed to fill local healthcare gaps.

“Almost all of them are either essential functions of the hospital or a service line upgrade so we can keep patients close to home when they have needs,” she said. “Hospitals traditionally work on very thin margins so some of these are things that would have to be pushed off years potentially so it’s nice to have these donor funds.”

Grand awarded this year include:

Portable X-Ray Machine, $100,000 awarded to Diagnostic Imaging

Lab Specimen Label Printer, $4,296.12 awarded to Emergency Department

Patient Privacy Screens, $8,500 awarded to Emergency Department

HUGS Infant Protection System, $10,000 awarded to Labor & Delivery

Treadmill for Cardiac Stress Test, $5,540 awarded to Cardiopulmonary

Bariatric Therapy Chair, $11,000 awarded to Wound & Ostomy

Countertop Cooling Food Display Case & Construction, $13,775 awarded to the BCH Café

Cool-Leif Ablation Equipment, $35,000 awarded to Pain Clinic

Manikin for Cardiac Support Training, $12,000 awarded to Clinical Education

Preschool Dental Screenings, Fluoride & Sealants, $1,500 awarded to the Beatrice Community Preschool

Training Supplies & Equipment, $925.23 awarded to Gage County Sheriff’s Office & Detention Center

Ambulance, $25,000 awarded to Adam’s Rescue

Meal Delivery Van, $5,000 awarded to Blue Rivers Area Agency on Aging

Nordic Track EXP Treadmill, $1,511.90 awarded to the Adult & Teen Challenge of the Midlands

2 Baby Changing Stations, $800 awarded to City of Wymore/McCandless Park

Youth Frontiers Character Development, $2,500 awarded to Gage County MAPS Community Coalition

Youth Fitness Program “Funfit@BLAST”, $3,338 awarded to the Beatrice Education Foundation

Share to Care Women’s Health Supplies, $2,310 awarded to Willow Center

AED for Baseball Field, $1,400 awarded to Odell Area Community Enrichment

Therapy Bicycle, $2,080 awarded to Good Samaritan Society-Beatrice

The BCH Foundation accepts healthcare grant applications from hospital departments and the community on an annual basis, with grants announced each October. Grant applications are available online at www.thebchfoundation.org or by contacting the Foundation Office.

