Hospital Foundation awards more than $200,000 in grants

The Beatrice Community Hospital Foundation is awarding nearly $231,000 in grants this year for both hospital and community projects.
The 2020 BCH Foundation health care grants were awarded with the intent of enhancing the medical and health care services in the region, and responding to issues related to COVID-19.
Gina Heckey, BCH Foundation senior executive, said that each of the grants awarded address issues of medical care, accessibility, social determinants of health and the patient experience.
Nine grants were awarded to hospital departments to upgrade equipment and provide new services. Six grants were awarded to community nonprofits to improve upon health and wellness challenges facing area residents, and to enhance the community experience.
“2020 has been hard on everyone, including our healthcare system.” Rich Hovendick, president of the Foundation’s volunteer board of directors, said in a press release. “We recognize the stress the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the health and well-being of our community, and we are confident this year’s grant funding will help both the Hospital and our community partners to recover. The medical and healthcare grants we are awarding reflect our commitment to our patients and our community.”
When the BCH Foundation was originally formed, Heckey said an endowment fund was established to address the ever-changing needs of healthcare in the area. Each year, some of the earnings from the endowment fund are distributed to fill local healthcare needs.
The BCH Foundation accepts healthcare grant applications from hospital departments and the community on an annual basis, with grants announced each October. Grant applications are available online at www.thebchfoundation.org or by contacting the Foundation office.
“As our endowment fund grows, so does the amount we can give back to the hospital and the community year after year,” Heckey said. “2020 has thrown every curveball it has at us, and yet the Foundation is still able to fund so many worthwhile projects thanks to the generosity of donors throughout the years.”
The $210,680 in grant awards to Beatrice Community Hospital departments and clinics include:
Patient food insecurity program, $4,500 awarded to acute care case management
Q-Cardiac stress test system, $46,424 awarded to cardiopulmonary
Bladder scanner, $11,091 awarded to clinics
Vein finder, $6,100 awarded to the infusion clinic
Baby warmer with bilirubin lights, $18,030 awarded to labor & delivery
Hematology analyzer, $34,729 awarded to laboratory
Three pharma-grade medication refrigerators, $6,000 awarded to the BCH pharmacy
Esophagus & stomach scope, $50,000 awarded to the surgery department
Non-diagnostic portable ultrasound, $33,806 awarded to the Women’s & Children’s Clinic
The $20,000 in grant awards to Gage County community nonprofits include:
Commercial refrigerator, $1,000 awarded to the Adult & Teen Challenge of the Midlands
Preschool dental screenings, fluoride & sealants, $1,500 awarded to the Beatrice Community Preschool
Prescription assistance program, $8,500 awarded to Blue Valley Community Action
Food & supplies for food pantry distribution, $4,000 awarded to Community Food Pantry & Emergency Services
Youth Frontiers character development, $2,500 awarded to Gage County MAPS Community Coalition
Material for hand-sewn baby items, $2,500 awarded to Sewing for Babies
