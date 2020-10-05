Hospital Foundation awards more than $200,000 in grants

The Beatrice Community Hospital Foundation is awarding nearly $231,000 in grants this year for both hospital and community projects.

The 2020 BCH Foundation health care grants were awarded with the intent of enhancing the medical and health care services in the region, and responding to issues related to COVID-19.

Gina Heckey, BCH Foundation senior executive, said that each of the grants awarded address issues of medical care, accessibility, social determinants of health and the patient experience.

Nine grants were awarded to hospital departments to upgrade equipment and provide new services. Six grants were awarded to community nonprofits to improve upon health and wellness challenges facing area residents, and to enhance the community experience.

“2020 has been hard on everyone, including our healthcare system.” Rich Hovendick, president of the Foundation’s volunteer board of directors, said in a press release. “We recognize the stress the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the health and well-being of our community, and we are confident this year’s grant funding will help both the Hospital and our community partners to recover. The medical and healthcare grants we are awarding reflect our commitment to our patients and our community.”