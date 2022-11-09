Incumbent, newcomers win City Council seats

Three races for seats on the Beatrice City Council were decided in the general election this week.

In ward 1, Terry Doyle claimed victory over Jon Rosenthal 697-298. For ward 2, Dave Eskra overtook Harold Mason 690-251. Mike McLain, the only incumbent on the ballot, overtook Paul Fanning 385-203. Duane Ruh ran unopposed for the ward 4 seat and tallied 793 votes.

Terry Doyle said earlier that he loves Beatrice and has lived here for 50 years. He previously worked in city administration for several years and wants to give back.

Doyle said he was very proud to be representing the first ward and the City of Beatrice.

“I can’t tell you how much I’m looking forward to doing this,” he said. “I think I’m going to really enjoy the next four years. I have a number of priorities in my mind, but want to share those with the other city council members in a work session first.”

Rosenthal grew up just outside of Beatrice. He said he moved into the city after high school and is the owner of a lawn business and a custom farming operation. He also owns rental properties and a detailing business.

He previous noted that he is running for city council to help build the community.

Rosenthal said he wasn't surprised by the results, but was happy he made the effort.

Eskra has lived in Beatrice for 60 years. He said he has worked on several committees in the community and is looking forward to serving in his first elected position.

“I’m very excited and humbled,” he said. “I’ve been active in the community and have believed for a number of years that every person that leads should have started as a volunteer. There are a lot of things I can do to help our community.”

He said he will step away from his position as the chairman of the Board of Public Works, but feels that it has prepared him to a good knowledge to take to the council.

“A priority for me is Lincoln Street. It runs through Ward 2 and I want to be sure that we get it right. We just need to be sure that it is well thought out.”

Mason previously said he wants to provide transparency and open communication as a councilman.

McClain said he was excited to serve a second term and appreciated all of the support he received.

“I feel like I’m a good listener and did my best to respond to the citizens that had contacted me," he said. "I try to do the best in the city in the 3rd ward."

He said he has always said that we only have one chance to make a good first impression.

“I would like to continue to work to clean up the dilapidated buildings in the community.”

His challenger, Fanning moved to Beatrice in 2018. He previously said he wants to bring some common sense back into city government.

"Obviously, I'm disappointed in the results, but for a first time running for public office, I feel like I saw good support," he said. "I would certainly be open to running for public office again."