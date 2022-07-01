Jefferson Community Health and Life celebrates new clinic

Jefferson Community Health and Life officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday evening for a new clinic.

Trevor Steinmeyer, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said he has served on the Board since 2017. They began looking at options for improving the clinic facilities for several years.

“There has always been a goal of attaching it to the hospital,” said Steinmeyer.

The Fairbury Clinic first opened in 1920 and has been in several locations. In 1968 the building north of the hospital opened and served patients for 54 years.

The new clinic, which is now to the right of the main entrance of the hospital, has been opened since May 16, 2022.

“In 2020, in the midst of the pandemic, we officially broke ground for the project,” Steinmeyer. said “We knew that the new clinic in the hospital would not only be helpful for recruitment, but also to serve the community that we live in and the staff.”

Two new physicians will be starting in the fall.

Burke Kline, CEO, said that he was extremely excited as there have been some different and innovative things included in the new clinic. A negative pressure area has been included for infection control. In addition, larger windows have been included in the design to help with natural sunlight to make it more comfortable for patients.

“We have bigger exam and waiting rooms. It allows for better access to services for our patients,” said Kline.

“We can definitely serve more patients more efficiently especially with new physicians. Our staff has more space now, too,” added Steinmeyer. “I think it’s a great asset for our community and meets our goal of providing care for the entire lifespan."

