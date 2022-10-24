Jefferson County motorcycle crash sends one to hospital

Just before 3 p.m. Saturday the Jefferson County 911 center was called after a crash at Highway 8 and Railroad Street in Steele City.

A press released stated there was a motorcycle crash, where the rider was thrown from the motorcycle. Jefferson County Ambulance, Jefferson County Rescue and the sheriff’s office were all dispatched.

Authorities learned that a 2015 Harley Davidson was traveling northbound. The driver, 58-year-old Kenneth Hagemann of Lincoln passed a truck while it was northbound and left the roadway, when the motorcycle went through the ditch where it rolled approximately three times. Hagemann was life-flighted by StarCare for critical injuries.