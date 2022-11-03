Joe Beckman entertains audience at Freeman

Joe Beckman, author and speaker, entertained an audience of over 100 parents and students at Freeman Schools on Wednesday evening with his high energy style.

He had spent the majority of the day talking with students at Johnson-Brock and Freeman schools.

While most of his topics come from his book “Just Look Up,” his consulting company “Till 360” works to promote positive parenting and human connection.

Beckman shared that when he was a first grade student in Minnesota in 1987, his parents took him to visit a training camp for the Minnesota Twins.

“I loved baseball,” he said.

He went on to say that he had yelled at several of his favorite players, but only Kirby Puckett had stopped and talked with him. Puckett posed for a photo which Beckman showed the audience.

“If that happened in 2022, would that 30 seconds have happened?" he said. "Probably not because we are all too busy looking at our devices. We are lacking human connections everywhere.”

Beckman showed a graph of mental health conditions in youth and how most diagnosis like depression and anxiety had escalated in 2011. He contributed this problem to the introduction of the smartphone in 2007.

He also talked about an 80 year study that Harvard had been doing with one question. “What has brought you the most joy?” The answer for most people was quality relationships.

He noted that he loves to talk to parents and youth throughout the country and give practical tools that they can use to start conversations about values, boundaries around technology use in the home and connections.

“I get to meet the most incredible human beings."

Several times throughout the evening Beckman asked the audience turn to the person on the left or right and give them a high-five.

“Tell them “I love your face!”

Beckman told personal stories to illustrate other phrases from his book like “Fail On” which he uses to talk about the importance of building resilience.

He told a story about his son and how he loved to make toast every morning and would yell “Yeah Toast” every day.

The Freeman Teammates chapter sponsored Beckman’s presentation.

Teri Nieveen, Co-coordinator for Freeman Teammates, said she had seen him at a conference and wanted to share his message within their school community.