Koch Fertilizer investing $90 million in Beatrice plant

Koch Fertilizer is investing an estimated $90 million at its Beatrice nitrogen plant to further improve reliability and environmental and safety performance, and to increase UAN production by 75,000 tons per year.

This investment builds on recent enhancements, which improved the plant’s ammonia loadout capabilities and its environmental performance, a press release stated.

The Beatrice team is working on the latest improvements with startup expected in fall 2021. While substantially increasing UAN production, the Beatrice facility will continue to supply ammonia for local demand.

“We are committed to serving our customers, and we continue to see greater UAN demand locally,” said Scott McGinn, Koch Fertilizer executive vice president. “This investment will improve the efficiency and reliability of our operations and add greater production flexibility at Beatrice to meet the demand of both our ammonia and UAN customers.”

In the past few years, Koch Fertilizer invested more than $7 million to substantially increase ammonia loading capacity at the site and reduce customer wait time. The company added new loading racks, which more than doubled the plant’s peak loading capacity.