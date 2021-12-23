Local churches promote charity, peace this Christmas

Between the retail rush to put presents under the tree and the crunch time of cooking for extended family, the evening before Christmas is often anything but silent.

As the Christmas holiday approaches, local church leaders like those at St. John Lutheran and St. Joseph Catholic strive to remind their parishioners of the faith and charity central to Christmas celebrations.

“The importance of helping others around this time is that we want to be like Christ to others,” Pastor Renae Koehler of St. John Lutheran Church said. “Our hearts become the manger, the place where the Christ child will lie… We should provide food, gifts, comfort and joy to the people around us during the holiday season.”

Father Joseph Faulkner, at St. Joseph, said the church must sometimes stand opposed to the trajectory of popular culture when it comes to holiday celebrations.

“When you have an entire cultural milieu going in a certain direction, you have to intentionally push back on that,” Faulkner said. “That’s one of the advantages of a season like Advent … It gives you the chance to remind people that this month beforehand is not to be spent only thinking about material goods and the acquisition thereof.”

Faulkner said the meaning, the gift, of Christmas can be compartmentalized and ignored when preparation becomes checking off a shopping list. He brought up the enduring tale of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” to demonstrate his point.

“We all watched the Grinch, and then people saw that the supply chains might be hurt and thought the world was falling apart,” Faulkner said. “I thought the whole point was that we didn’t need stuff. We’d all still have a good Christmas without a bunch of gifts. This might be a year where we failed the lesson of the Grinch.”

Koehler and Faulkner stressed the importance of charity and hospitality during the Christmas season.

St. John houses the Beatrice Food Pantry and has been running an ELCA Good Gifts Christmas Tree next to their front door, where community members can take an ornament from the tree and give money to support farms in developing nations.

In the past, collection from the church’s Christmas program brought in enough money for three family farms in one of the 88 countries served by ELCA Good Gifts. St. John is still taking donations for ELCA Good Gifts until Dec. 31.

Faulkner said students in St. Joseph Elementary School ran a pajama drive and the affiliated group Knights of Columbus ran a Coats for Kids program.

Faulkner and Koehler also noted how difficult celebrating a holiday can be in this time of literal and metaphorical darkness, when each day drained of light brings news of COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations.

“If there ever was a time to appreciate the simple things, it’s now,” Faulkner said.

The absence of loved ones can be especially painful during the holidays, Koehler said. Some people are left alone without the promise of gifts or family visits.

“Christmas is a hard holiday for a lot of people,” Koehler said. “We need to be there for those who are having it the hardest.”

Koehler said she wants people to take the Christmas message to heart.

“I think everyone should contemplate peace on earth, beginning within themselves,” she said.

