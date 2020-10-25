 Skip to main content
1 dead after house fire near Filley
1 dead after house fire near Filley

One person was killed in a house fire early Saturday morning near Filley.

Just after midnight Saturday morning, the Filley Fire Department responded to reports of a house fire at 24738 S. 162 Rd.

A press release from the Nebraska State Fire Marshal stated that upon arrival, firefighters found a fully involved house fire.

Three people were inside the house at the time of the fire. Two were able to self-evacuate and were flown to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln. Both are in critical condition. The third occupant was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identities of the victims are being withheld pending notification of family. The Gage County Attorney has ordered an autopsy to determine the cause of death of the deceased. State Fire Marshal Investigators determined the fire was accidental as a result of a propane leak within the house.

Responding agencies included Filley Fire Department, Beatrice Fire Department, Beatrice Rural Fire Department, Adams Fire Department, Tecumseh Fire Department, Gage County Sheriff’s Office, Burchard Fire Department, Pawnee County Ambulance Service, StarCare Medical Service, LifeNet and the Gage County Attorney’s Office.

