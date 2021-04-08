 Skip to main content
1 dead following Blue Springs fire
One person is dead following a fire early Thursday morning in Blue Springs.

The fire was reported at around 4 a.m. at 213 Cherry St. in Blue Springs. Beatrice Fire and Rescue Capt. Corey Lieneman said the department sent a fire engine and two ambulances to assist with the house fire.

The department transported three victims who escaped the fire. Lieneman confirmed another individual died as a result of the fire.

A cause of the fire was being investigated Thursday, and the State Fire Marshal was called to investigate.

Beatrice Fire and Rescue, Wymore Fire, Blue Springs Fire and Wymore EMS all responded at the scene.

