1 new COVID-19 case reported in southeast Nebraska

Case numbers of COVID-19 continue to fall in southeast Nebraska, with the fewest number of cases reported in the last year.

According to Public Health Solutions’ latest report, only one case of COVID-19 was reported in the last week for the entire five-county district.

“Thank you to everyone in our district who has taken the opportunity to become vaccinated,” Kim Showalter, Public Health Solutions Health Director, said in a press release. “The increase in fully vaccinated individuals is a direct correlation in the decrease of case numbers. Currently, we have vaccinated 49% of individuals age 16 and over in our district. Now that we are able to offer the Pfizer vaccine to those age 12 and over, we hope to see vaccination rates continue to increase.”

The lone case was reported in Saline County, while Gage, Jefferson, Thayer and Fillmore counties reported no new cases.

The hospitalization and death rates were both at zero, according to Public Health Solutions.

Running totals now stand at 2,156 cases in Gage, 2,041 in Saline, 664 in Jefferson, 490 in Thayer and 507 in Fillmore counties, for a district total of 5,858.