Epona Equine Rescue received a boost Tuesday in the form of a $10,000 donation that will be used to care for neglected horses recently seized in Gage County.

The donation came from the Wayne Orin King Revocable Trust, and was presented at the Gage County Sheriff’s Office.

Timothy Brutsche, Trustee, brought the check from Fort Calhoun, personally.

The donation was to care for 36 horses confiscated from the Blue Valley Veterinary Clinic and Pickrell Veterinary Clinic in Gage County on Aug. 17. They are being cared for at the Epona Equine Rescue in Crete. Veterinarian Jennafer Glaesemann has been charged so far with 37 counts of livestock neglect after an estimated 15-17 horses died under her care.

Director of the rescue Lin Guyton said some of the mares arrived slightly malnourished, but others were horrendously emaciated.

She noted one group of mares is going through a big round bale of hay a day. The grass hay or grass alfalfa mix bales are averaging of $200-$300 a bale.

Guyton said the community support has been amazing.

“These horses and the outpouring of support has reaffirmed my belief in the goodness of people,” she said. “Our hearts are full and we are deeply grateful.”

She said all of the horses are recovering well.

“They are doing great," she added. "The colts are beginning to run around and have fun. They don’t act like Auschwitz victims anymore.”

Brutsche said he likes to deliver these kinds of donations in person.

“I wanted to hand the check in person,” he said. “I’m doing what King wanted me do as the trustee of his estate.”

Wayne Orin King was a Native American who lived in poverty throughout his 62 years of life. His grandparents owned land on the reservation which he had inherited. A year before his death the Omaha tribe purchased a portion of the land giving him funds to be able to set up the revocable trust.

King gave instructions to Brutsche that donations were to be made to individuals or organizations whose primary purpose is the rescue and preservation of domestic and wild animals.

“I only choose catastrophic problems that don’t have regular streams of income,” Brutsche said. “It’s a lot of fun to be able to give donations of this size. It’s fun to see the look on their face. I hope others will step up and help with large donations.

“I wish I could give more, 36 horses is a lot.”

Investigator Tim Hansen with the Gage County Sheriff’s Office said neither Epona Horse Rescue or the county is making money from the seized horses, but the care and recovery of the horses is costly.

“We’re very appreciative of the large donation of the trust,” he said. “We encourage others to give any amount they are able for the care of the horses.”

As the horses continue to recover, they are not for sale or adoptable at this time.