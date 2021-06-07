11 COVID-19 cases reported in southeast Nebraska

Case numbers of COVID-19 continue to fall in the area, with 11 total cases reported in southeast Nebraska in the last two weeks.

Public Health Solutions, which serves five counties, recently switched to reporting the latest case figures on a bi-weekly basis.

For the last two weeks, there were seven new cases in Saline, one in Gage, one in Thayer and two in Fillmore counties. No new cases were reported in Jefferson County during this time period.

Running totals by county now stand at 2,155 in Gage, 2,037 in Saline, 662 in Jefferson, 490 in Thayer and 507 in Fillmore counties, for a grand total of 5,851 cases of COVID-19 in the district.

The risk level on Public Health Solutions’ website saw a slight increase, but remains near the center section of the green, “low,” risk level.

It lists the current hospitalization rate at zero.

