$133,634 traffic signal project slated to begin next week in Beatrice

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-680-9863 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Motorists traveling through Beatrice next week should prepare for delays as a roughly two-month, $133,634 traffic signal project is expected to begin in town.

According to a press release from the Nebraska Department of Transportation, the project will begin the week of May 4, weather permitting, and is scheduled to be completed late July.

The upgrade includes replacing the traffic signal controllers and radio antennas at various locations in town. The construction will be completed by WCHE, LLC from Malcolm.

City administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer noted that this is a state-funded project, not a city project.

"I believe it's all the intersections on highways that have lights," Tempelmeyer said.

The press release notes there will be delays and lane closures at these intersections, as well as temporary all-way stop signs when working at some signal locations. Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously through construction zones, and are urged to use alternate routes.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.