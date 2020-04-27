You are the owner of this article.
$133,634 traffic signal project slated to begin next week in Beatrice
$133,634 traffic signal project slated to begin next week in Beatrice

DSC_2788

Motorists traveling through Beatrice next week should prepare for delays as a roughly two-month, $133,634 traffic signal project is expected to begin in town. According to a press release from the Nebraska Department of Transportation, the project will begin the week of May 4, weather permitting, and is scheduled to be completed late July.

 Monica Brich

Motorists traveling through Beatrice next week should prepare for delays as a roughly two-month, $133,634 traffic signal project is expected to begin in town.

According to a press release from the Nebraska Department of Transportation, the project will begin the week of May 4, weather permitting, and is scheduled to be completed late July.

The upgrade includes replacing the traffic signal controllers and radio antennas at various locations in town. The construction will be completed by WCHE, LLC from Malcolm.

City administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer noted that this is a state-funded project, not a city project.

"I believe it's all the intersections on highways that have lights," Tempelmeyer said.

The press release notes there will be delays and lane closures at these intersections, as well as temporary all-way stop signs when working at some signal locations. Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously through construction zones, and are urged to use alternate routes.

