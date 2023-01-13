$2.5 million claim filed against city of Beatrice for 2021 house fire

A Beatrice couple has filed a claim against the city seeking nearly $2.5 million after their home was destroyed following an August 2021 fire.

The claim was filed by Joe and Manalle Armstrong against the city in Gage County District Court on Thursday, stating that on Aug. 4, Joe Armstrong was woken up by a fire alarm and discovered smoke coming from the garage.

He called 911 and the city fire department responded to the fire, which was not in city limits.

The claim alleges that the city fire department failed to take any action to prevent ongoing damage to the home, and instead decided the Beatrice Rural Fire Department would deploy to the home instead.

The two departments then mutually assisted each other in fighting the fire.

The claim states it was around 23 minutes before rural firefighters arrived at the scene following the 911 call, in part because they were initially mistakenly dispatched to Bear Creek Development prior to being rerouted.

Once water trucks were depleted, the claim alleges firefighters failed to make use of nearby ponds and a swimming pool for water, and instead sent the rural water truck to refill from a hydrant a mile away.

The water was then placed in a basin, and this process was repeated eight times before utilizing the closer water sources. The home was eventually a total loss following the fire.