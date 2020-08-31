2 arrested after drug investigation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A couple was arrested following an investigation into drug distribution from a Beatrice motel.

At around 5:30 p.m. Saturday Gage County Sheriff’s deputies with assistance from the Wymore and Beatrice police departments executed a search warrant at the Capri Inn in Beatrice.The search warrant was regarding methamphetamine distribution occurring from the motel room, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

During a search of the room, deputies located six individual baggies of suspected methamphetamine, a meth pipe, and 13 empty baggies with suspected meth residue.

Deputies also located two containers of concentrated THC wax along with other marijuana pipes, grinders, and containers.

Two juvenile children, ages 5 and 6, were present in the room. One of the children was returned to a parent and the other child was placed with a family member.

Eric Lewien, 27, of Beatrice, and his wife, Christina Lewien, 37, of Beatrice, were arrested for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, child neglect, exposing a child to methamphetamine and maintaining a drug house. They were lodged in the Gage County Detention Center.

