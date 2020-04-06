2 arrested for drugs after search

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Two people were arrested in Fairbury for drug offenses following a search warrant issued at an apartment.

On Sunday, deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by Jefferson County Ambulance District #33, served a search warrant on a residence located at Apt. 303 at Parkview Apartments in Fairbury.

A press release stated that upon searching the residence, authorities discovered marijuana, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and items consistent with the distribution of controlled substances. The occupant of the apartment, Charles D. Johnson was arrested for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and possession of drug paraphernalia.

During the search it was discovered that a female subject had interfered by notifying the suspect of the impending warrant. Misty D. Clauson was arrested for interfering with government operations and upon her arrest, controlled substances as well as drug paraphernalia were discovered on her person.

